Beck Bode LLC Purchases Shares of 5,669 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,241,000 after buying an additional 195,694 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after buying an additional 390,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,162,000 after buying an additional 45,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 22,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total transaction of $4,422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,556,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and have sold 54,458 shares worth $10,534,340. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

AXON stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.09. 899,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $104.54 and a one year high of $229.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 95.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.72.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

