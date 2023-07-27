Beck Bode LLC Purchases Shares of 2,025,517 The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,025,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. Beck Bode LLC owned 2.04% of RealReal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in RealReal by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 250,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 58,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upgraded RealReal from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.85 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

RealReal Price Performance

Shares of RealReal stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,554,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,433. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $252.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

