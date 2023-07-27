Beck Bode LLC Makes New $4.84 Million Investment in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 219,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,000. Core Laboratories accounts for 1.2% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.47% of Core Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 204,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 306,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 399,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 33,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

CLB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.61. 1,003,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,210. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $128.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

