Beck Bode LLC Lowers Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Beck Bode LLC lowered its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,145,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,277,000 after buying an additional 328,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,842,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,357,000 after buying an additional 268,163 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Associated Banc by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,800,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,666,000 after purchasing an additional 141,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,737,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Trading Down 1.3 %

ASB stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.66. 1,937,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In related news, Director R Jay Gerken purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

