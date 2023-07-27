Beck Bode LLC Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,524.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $6.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,169.90. 628,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,220.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,202.11. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $754.76 and a 1-year high of $1,365.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 99.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

