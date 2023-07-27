Beck Bode LLC Has $9.02 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises about 2.2% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,900,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,642,000 after purchasing an additional 373,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in PPL by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,266,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,781,000 after buying an additional 970,943 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 38.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,331,000 after buying an additional 1,672,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $27.49. 5,730,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,138. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.