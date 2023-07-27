Beck Bode LLC Has $3.98 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

FIXD stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.78. 998,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,140. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $47.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

