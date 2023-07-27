Beck Bode LLC Has $14.35 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Beck Bode LLC cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises about 3.5% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 334.0% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 39,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,074,000.

NYSE:A traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $126.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,865. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.28 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.68.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

