Beck Bode LLC Has $10.50 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Beck Bode LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for about 2.6% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $421,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Humana by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,491,000 after acquiring an additional 831,057 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $151,766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Humana by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $450.97. 1,811,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,780. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.11.

About Humana



Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

