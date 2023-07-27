Beck Bode LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Beck Bode LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC owned about 0.43% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

NYSEARCA JPSE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.35. 28,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,712. The stock has a market cap of $427.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $43.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

