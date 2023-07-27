Beck Bode LLC Cuts Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Beck Bode LLC decreased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,444 shares during the quarter. Avnet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,157,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,333 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,999,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after buying an additional 1,591,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,590,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,934,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,737,000 after purchasing an additional 458,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,809,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 843,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,552. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.