Beck Bode LLC Acquires New Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Linde by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Linde by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.07.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $384.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,371. The stock has a market cap of $188.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.41. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $391.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.