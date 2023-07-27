Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target Cut to GBX 887

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 921 ($11.81) to GBX 887 ($11.37) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.71) to GBX 850 ($10.90) in a report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($11.22) to GBX 880 ($11.28) in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 760 ($9.74) to GBX 700 ($8.98) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $828.40.

Beazley Price Performance

Beazley stock remained flat at $7.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. Beazley has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

