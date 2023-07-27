BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Update

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BDO Unibank in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BDO Unibank Trading Down 8.2 %

BDO Unibank stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.48. 826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,435. BDO Unibank has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $29.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66.

BDO Unibank Cuts Dividend

About BDO Unibank

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.54%.

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. It offers checking, savings and time deposit, and foreign currency accounts, as well as other services, such as telegraphic transfer, safe deposit box, and night depository services; and consumer loans, merchant and ATM services, and agency banking services.

