Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.49-$2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Baxter International also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.

Baxter International Price Performance

NYSE:BAX traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.99. 3,871,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,546. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $62.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently -23.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAX. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated an assumes rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 33.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Recommended Stories

