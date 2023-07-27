Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Price Target Cut to GBX 29

Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 29 ($0.37) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Base Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Base Resources stock remained flat at 0.10 during trading hours on Thursday. Base Resources has a fifty-two week low of 0.10 and a fifty-two week high of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.14.

Get Base Resources alerts:

Base Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.