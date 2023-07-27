Barclays Increases F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $162.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.23.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $156.79. 418,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,298. F5 has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5 will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $25,222.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,480.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $25,222.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,480.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $393,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $765,636.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,921,240. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of F5

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of F5 by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in F5 by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

