Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the June 30th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bank of China Price Performance

Shares of BACHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.89. 27,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,455. Bank of China has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.27.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.29 billion for the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

Bank of China Cuts Dividend

Bank of China Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.7093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

