Bank of America Lowers American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $203.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AXP. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.88.

AXP opened at $167.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.61 and its 200-day moving average is $165.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Express by 139.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after buying an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,053 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

