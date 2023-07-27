Band Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.45 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00004116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $153.89 million and $6.45 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 136,773,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,973,892 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

