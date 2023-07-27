Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,053,000 after purchasing an additional 94,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $244,477,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ResMed by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,307,000 after purchasing an additional 95,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ResMed by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 849,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,822,000 after purchasing an additional 92,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.64, for a total value of $356,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at $21,666,114.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,476 shares of company stock valued at $6,639,802. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group began coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

NYSE RMD traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.04 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

