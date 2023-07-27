Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 19,770 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Snap-on worth $22,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,765. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap-on Stock Down 0.4 %

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. CL King assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.83.

SNA stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.01. The stock had a trading volume of 38,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,474. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.75 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

