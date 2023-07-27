Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Makes New $5.94 Million Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,106,000 after buying an additional 43,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,261,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,143,000 after acquiring an additional 125,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,780,000 after acquiring an additional 48,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.85. The stock had a trading volume of 237,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average is $134.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $154.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 10.79%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

