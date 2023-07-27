Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $24,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.28. 98,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

