Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.02. The company had a trading volume of 722,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.93 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.