Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,944 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.23. 345,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,535. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

