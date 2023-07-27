Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after purchasing an additional 71,957 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE:CW traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,595. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.27. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $136.21 and a one year high of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.80.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

