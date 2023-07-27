Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $11.49 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,816 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 104,980 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,446,116,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,947,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,163,109. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $143.11 billion, a PE ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

