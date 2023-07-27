Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 786 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 109.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $39,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $167.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,860. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.39. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $122.86 and a one year high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,734 shares of company stock worth $1,502,612 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

