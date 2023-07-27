Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) PT Raised to $23.00

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stephens from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AVBH. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Avidbank in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Avidbank from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Avidbank Price Performance

AVBH stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $20.20. 1,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. Avidbank has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

About Avidbank

Avidbank ( OTCMKTS:AVBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Avidbank will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

