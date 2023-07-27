Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) PT Raised to $23.00

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stephens from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AVBH. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Avidbank in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Avidbank from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Avidbank Price Performance
AVBH stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $20.20. 1,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. Avidbank has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $22.80.
About Avidbank
Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avidbank
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.