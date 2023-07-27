Aveo Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,547 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.29% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $14,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DFSV stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.13. 206,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,675. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

