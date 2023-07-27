Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 39,019 ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.65% of ProShares Ultra High Yield at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra High Yield by 5,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 208,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 204,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra High Yield by 3,876.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra High Yield in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000.

NYSEARCA:UJB traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.42. 785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,014. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.13. ProShares Ultra High Yield has a one year low of $55.34 and a one year high of $68.11.

The ProShares Ultra High Yield (UJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides 2x exposure to a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with remaining maturities between 3 and 15 years. UJB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

