Aveo Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 206,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 683,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,548,000 after buying an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $24,183,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 77,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49,568 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.35. 759,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.09. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

