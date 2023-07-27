Aveo Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 244.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,439 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $376.62. 63,782,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,624,168. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.33.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

