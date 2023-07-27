Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $27.94 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,840 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.5% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 209,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,772,000 after buying an additional 103,446 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.4% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after buying an additional 61,940 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,757,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,258,265. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.37. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2319 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

