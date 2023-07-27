Aveo Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,043,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,159,000 after buying an additional 286,709 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,692,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,582,000 after acquiring an additional 331,940 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLT stock traded down $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $99.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,744,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,209,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.07. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $120.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2777 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

