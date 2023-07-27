Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY 2024 guidance to $9.05-$9.22 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,677,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.24 and its 200-day moving average is $221.49. The company has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.46.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $531,416,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,147,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000,000 after acquiring an additional 244,456 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

