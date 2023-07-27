Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY 2024 guidance to $9.05-$9.22 EPS.
Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,677,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.24 and its 200-day moving average is $221.49. The company has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.46.
Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Automatic Data Processing
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.