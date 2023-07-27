Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATDRY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 405 ($5.19) to GBX 473 ($6.06) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.82) to GBX 670 ($8.59) in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $596.33.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Auto Trader Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.04. 22,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,528. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.