AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Citigroup

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus cut AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.27.

AT&T Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of T traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,617,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,439,105. AT&T has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of T. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after buying an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in AT&T by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.4% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

