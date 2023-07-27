AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.80.

AtriCure Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.97. 69,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,486. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $202,883.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at $220,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $202,883.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at $220,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $34,145.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $303,906 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 80.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after buying an additional 183,824 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in AtriCure by 24.7% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

