Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. Athersys has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $9.70.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Athersys
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.