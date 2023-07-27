Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. Athersys has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $9.70.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

About Athersys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Athersys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Athersys by 45.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth $45,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

