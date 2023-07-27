Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) PT Raised to $21.00 at Raymond James

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s current price.

ASB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE ASB opened at $18.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

In related news, Director R Jay Gerken acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,518.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 370.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Associated Banc by 26,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

