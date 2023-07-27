ASB Consultores LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ASB Consultores LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,497,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,822,529. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $173.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

