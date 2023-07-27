ASB Consultores LLC Sells 59 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ASB Consultores LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.84.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.
Insider Activity at Deere & Company
In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
