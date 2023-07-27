ASB Consultores LLC Sells 59 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ASB Consultores LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.84.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $427.86. 918,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,759. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $323.87 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.07. The firm has a market cap of $125.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.