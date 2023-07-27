ASB Consultores LLC Buys Shares of 594 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $34.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $492.38. The company had a trading volume of 795,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.30. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $494.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.00.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

