Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.51. The stock had a trading volume of 262,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,313. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.62.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

