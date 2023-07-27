Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 41.52%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.05 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.05 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.96. 28,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,201. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $94.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

