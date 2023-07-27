Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The firm had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.05 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.05 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AWI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,331. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $94.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.