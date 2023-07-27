Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Announces Earnings Results

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.05 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,243. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $94.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 649.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 587,484 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,725,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 488.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,375,000 after purchasing an additional 330,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3,174.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 284,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

