Argus Boosts Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $85.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Argus from $80.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FTV. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

NYSE FTV traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.38. 545,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,025. Fortive has a twelve month low of $57.43 and a twelve month high of $77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average is $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

